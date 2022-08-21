Ortom: Buhari has proven his failure to secure Nigerians

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has again lamented the worsening insecurity situation ravaging states in Nigeria, saying the situation has indeed proven the incapability and failure of the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC’s) government to secure the lives of the citizenry. Ortom stated this at the defection ceremony of a member of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Joseph Orban, who represents Loko,

Katsina- Ala West state constituency from APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said it was regrettable that the country under the present administration was fast drifting into a state of lawlessness, stressing that the only panacea to addressing the problem was for Nigerians to unite and vote out the ruling party as it has been unable to provide an enduring solution to the insecurity challenge bedevilling the nation

