News Top Stories

Ortom: Buhari has proven his failure to secure Nigerians

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has again lamented the worsening insecurity situation ravaging states in Nigeria, saying the situation has indeed proven the incapability and failure of the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC’s) government to secure the lives of the citizenry. Ortom stated this at the defection ceremony of a member of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Joseph Orban, who represents Loko,

 

Katsina- Ala West state constituency from APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

 

The governor said it was regrettable that the country under the present administration was fast drifting into a state of lawlessness, stressing that the only panacea to addressing the problem was for Nigerians to unite and vote out the ruling party as it has been unable to provide an enduring solution to the insecurity challenge bedevilling the nation

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Mexico set to sign Pfizer vaccine deal on Wednesday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mexico’s government was due to sign a contract on Wednesday with pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the delivery of its coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday. Pfizer has submitted the details about its vaccine to Mexico’s health regulator, Cofepris, and the country’s foreign minister last month said the government expects the […]
News

BUA Cement declares N88.047bn dividend payout for shareholders

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Shareholders of one of Africa’s largest manufacturing companies, BUA Cement Plc, have approved dividends of N88.047billion for its financial year ended December 31, 2021 at N2:60k per ordinary share of 50k each. This approval was given during the company’s 6th Annual General Meeting held in Abuja, and comes on the back of a strong financial […]
News Top Stories

ABCON to FG: Multiple taxes, others’ll worsen inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has cautioned the Federal Government against policies that could worsen the impact of surging inflation on the populace. The Association gave this warning in its Quarterly Economic Review for the second quarter of the year, Q2’22, citing the severe impact of the sharp rise in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica