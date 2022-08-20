News

Ortom: Buhari has proven his inability to secure Nigerians

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has again lamented the worsening insecurity situation ravaging states in Nigeria saying the situation has indeed proven inability and failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to secure the lives of the citizenry.

Governor Ortom stated this at the defection ceremony of a member of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Joseph Orban who represents Loko aka Katsina-Ala West state constituency from APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said it was regrettable that the country under the present administration was fast drifting into a state of lawlessness, stressing that the only panacea to addressing the problem was for Nigerians to unite and vote out the ruling party as it has been unable to provide an enduring solution to the insecurity challenge bedevilling the nation.

“Nobody is safe in this country today, this is what the APC government has brought to Nigerians and Benue State in particular. Even the President is not safe in his home town.

“We have more than two million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in different camps in Benue because of insecurity, because the APC government has failed us.

“From 2011 to date, more than 5, 000 people have been killed as a result of insecurity. The APC government has proven that they are incapable, they have power to give us leadership.

“Economically, they have failed, you all know what we are going through. Socially, you can appreciate the fact that we cannot relate with our people the way we did.”

 

Reporter

