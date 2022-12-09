News

Ortom: Buhari not sincere to end insecurity in Nigeria

BenueStateGovernor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said the President Mohammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is not sincere to ending insecurity in the country. Ortom spoke when he paid a sympathy visit on his Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Chief Ekpe Ogbu, who was kidnapped by herdsmen but released unharmed.

He reiterated his stance that the Federal Government was complicit in the lingering insecurity in the country involving terrorism, armed banditry, herdsmen militia, kidnapping and other crimes. Ortom said: “If the Federal Government whose responsibility is to provide security for lives and property and who have the coercive forces of the security architecture of the country decides that terrorism, kidnappings and evil should end today, it will end.”

He maintained that, “If the Federal Government is in doubt, let them make an executive order just like the President makes executive orders in other areas and give me the responsibility to look after the coercive forces that are in Benue State.”

 

