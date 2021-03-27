News Top Stories

Ortom calls for aerial surveillance against criminals in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday called on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to support ground troops through aerial patrols in the fight against criminals in parts of the state. The governor made the call when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and his delegation at the government house in Makurdi. He also called on the Chief of Air Staff to direct the tactical troop in Agatu to carry out some patrols outside the camp to help contain the insecurity in the area.

Governor Ortom acknowledged the contributions of the Air Force to the Operation Whirl Stroke, which he said has restored relative peace in the state, pointing out that determined and patriotic Nigerians should support security agencies to secure the land. He expressed the hope that hiccups from the civil air operations, which had already commenced would soon be addressed for civil flight operations to resume. Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao stated that he was in the state on a familiarisation visit to get acquainted with challenges of the Tactical Air Command, saying courtesy demanded that he paid homage to the governor. While appealing to the governor to wade into the land dispute between the command and host community for amicable resolution, the Chief of Air Staff said they had always restrained their personnel from any negative reaction even in the face of provocation. He pledged the sustained support of the Nigerian Air Force under his leadership in collaboration with other security chiefs to fight insecurity in the state and Nigeria at large.

Our Reporters

