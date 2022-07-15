News Top Stories

Ortom calls for immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, called for the immediate release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for the peace process in the country to be taken seriously. Ortom is in both the UK and the USA on invitation to participate in two international summits in the two nations, with special focus on peace building, social justice and sustainable development in Nigeria as well as other parts of the world.

Ortom made the call when a group under the aegis of American Veterans of Igbo origin paid him a courtesy visit in Washington DC, USA. He stated that Nnamdi Kanu’s issue is a social-political challenge that must be dealt with politically. Governor Ortom, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs, Rev Peter Ichull, said the governor argued that even members of Boko Haram who pose a greater threat to the country’s unity have often been freed, resettled and some integrated into the armed forces.

The governor maintained that the South East of Nigeria must be given a sense of belonging to erase the impression of persecution of a section of the country. He tasked Igbo veterans in the United States of America to believe in one Nigeria, pointing out that no country on earth is without its challenges. The Benue State Governor told the group that power shift to the South East is possible, if the people of the region put their differences aside to pursue the objective in unity. Ortom said his call for freedom of worship was not only to protect the rights of Christians, but also that all Nigerians will be free to practice their faith without intimidation or molestation in any part of the country. He thanked the group for appreciating his modest contributions to national discourses, but challenged South-eastern Nigerians living abroad that charity begins at home, saying: “There is nowhere better than home, but only peace and security can guarantee the success of your investments back home.”

 

