Ortom calls for increased revenue to states, local govts

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday called on the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to consider a change in the revenue sharing formula in favour of states and local government areas from the current situation whereby the Federal Government takes a whopping 52.7 per cent of the whole revenue, leaving the 36 states and 774 local government areas to share the remaining 47.3 per cent.

Governor Ortom laid bare his feelings while receiving team of the commission led by its North Central Team Leader, Patrick Nworu Mgbelu and representative in the state, Chief Samuel Maagbe.

The team was in the state on a sensitisation and advocacy visit on data generation and management.

Governor Ortom, who spoke through his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, decried the lopsided distribution of revenue from the federation account in favour of the Federal Government, and the unfair treatment of states and local government areas, where the bulk of the people resided.

He said it was time the Federal Government concentrated on policy making, security issues, and National Assembly legislation, and leave other areas such as agriculture, healthcare services, which were carried out at the state and local government levels.

Ortom, who lamented the relatively little revenue accruing to the state from the federation account, assured the team of the state government’s full cooperation in ensuring that they get accurate data from all the stakeholders in their bid to work out new indices for revenue distribution.

