News

Ortom capable of resolving PDP crisis – Abba Moro

Posted on

The senator representing Benue South in the National Assembly, Abba Moro, has expressed the belief that Governor Samuel Ortom has the capacity to resolve the crisis within the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ortom is one of the G-5 governors who said they are fighting for justice, fairness and equity in the PDP. Moro, who is seeking reelection, spoke at the commencement of his senatorial campaign in Oju, headquarters of Oju Local Government that the governor would ensure that the PDP goes into the 2023 election as a united party in order to win. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, Nathaniel Ikyur, quoted the senator as saying that he restrained himself from commenting on the crisis in the party because of his belief that “our leaders know the right thing to do at the appropriate time.”

 

Our Reporters

