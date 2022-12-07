Ortom capable of resolving PDP crisis – Abba Moro

The senator representing Benue South in the National Assembly, Abba Moro, has expressed the belief that Governor Samuel Ortom has the capacity to resolve the crisis within the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ortom is one of the G-5 governors who said they are fighting for justice, fairness and equity in the PDP. Moro, who is seeking reelection, spoke at the commencement of his senatorial campaign in Oju, headquarters of Oju Local Government that the governor would ensure that the PDP goes into the 2023 election as a united party in order to win. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, Nathaniel Ikyur, quoted the senator as saying that he restrained himself from commenting on the crisis in the party because of his belief that “our leaders know the right thing to do at the appropriate time.”
Related Articles
FRSC decries ‘Okada’ riders, tricycle operators lawlessness
The Sector Commander, Federal Road safety Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide has joined all traffic and regulation agencies in the State to stand against the lawlessness of Okada riders and tricycle operators which is obviously an aftermath of the #Endsars protest in Lagos Sector. The Sector Commander made this known during an […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
56,000 IDPs appeal to Bauchi gov for employment opportunities
No fewer than 56,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from different parts of the northeastern states, who are currently residing in Bauchi State, have appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed, for employment opportunities to support their children in the state. The Chairman of the IDPs in the state, Alhaji Buba Musa Shehu, spoke at the weekend […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Islamiyya school: Niger, bandits disagree on number of kidnapped pupils
Bandits: ‘No, we have 156 pupils’ …as govt bans okada indefinitely Controversy has continued to trail the number of students abducted from the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, in Rafi Local Government of Niger State as the state government on Wednesday said only 136 students were abducted by the bandits as against the earlier reported […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)