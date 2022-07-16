Ortom: Christians endangered in Nigeria, says 50,000 killed in terror attacks

Benue State Governor, Chief Samuel Ortom has alleged that Christians in the country are endangered, saying no fewer than 50, 000 Nigerians have died in numerous terror attacks in the last 22 years. This is coming just as he called on international organisations to support efforts towards ending the attacks on Christians in the country. Ortom made the call at the headquarters of the International Christian Concern (ICC), in Washington DC, United States of America on Friday. Addressing his audience, Ortom said the situation where churches, schools and hospitals have been destroyed by terrorists with commercial activities crippled leaving millions of people displaced amounts to declaration of war on Christians in the country.

The governor in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs, Rev. Peter Ichull, warned that when Nigerians are pushed to self-defense, war will become imminent, which may render the country a failed state. He said such a situation will put pressure on the resources of the United States and other countries as migration to safer climes will become inevitable adding that the US Government must “Stop terrorism in Nigeria before it moves to Washington DC.” Ortom quoted the ICC’s report in 2021 as describing Nigeria as one of the deadliest places on earth for Christians, as 50,000 to 70,000 have been killed since the year 2000.

According to him, the report further said Nigeria is home to the infamous Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram, which has displaced millions of people and killed tens of thousands of others. “Fulani militants killed more Christians in the past several years than Boko Haram and displaced Christian farmers, apart from conservative Islamic communities allowing the forceful conversion and marriage of young Christian women and discrimination against Christians seeking employment”.

