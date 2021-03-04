Metro & Crime

Ortom commends Buhari on order against AK-47 bearers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his directive to security agents to shoot anyone illegally bearing AK-47 rifles.

The governor gave the commendation when the Chairman Governing Board, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Professor Adamu Kyuka paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Makurdi.

Governor Ortom stated that the President’s order would reduce the level of criminality, banditry and militia herders’ attacks on Benue communities as well as other parts of the country.

According to the governor, the order would also make communities safer for displaced farmers to return to their ancestral homes.

“I wish to commend Mr. President for his recent order against those bearing AK-47 rifles. This I am sure will reduce the high rate of criminality, banditry and militia herdsmen attacks on our farming communities,” he said.

He said President Buhari had done the right thing by listening to the calls he and other concerned Nigerians made on the need for the federal government to act faster and decisively to save the country from degenerating to a state of anarchy.

“I don’t only criticise, I also commend where necessary. And I want to say shame on those psychopaths who were bashing me for writing to Mr. President because he has finally heeded my advice,” he added.

Governor Ortom said Nigeria belongs to all its citizens and only justice and equity anchored on the rule of law could guarantee the unity and stability of the country.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Court grants bail to Eromosele

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Yaba Magistrates Court, Lagos, on Tuesday, granted bail to detained #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene, in the sum of N1 million. The magistrate ruled against an application filed by the policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department seeking to remand Adene for an extra 30 days. Eromosele’s lawyer, Tunde Jinadu, confirmed that his […]
Metro & Crime

Four die in Ibadan auto-crash 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tragedy struck in Ibadan on Saturday, as four persons were confirmed dead while a number of others sustained injuries in an auto-crash at Iwo Road axis of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The accident, which involved a grandmother and her two grandchildren, occurred at Boluwaji Garage, Iwo Road-Challenge, Ibadan According to an eyewitness, a fuel-laden articulated truck veered off […]
Metro & Crime

One feared killed in hotel robbery incident in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin 

At least one person was feared killed following a robbery incident which occurred at the Stadium Hotel, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Sunday night. According to an eyewitness account, the unidentified man that was reportedly killed was a middle aged man and was one of the customers of the hotel located along Sultan Road, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica