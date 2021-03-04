Ortom commends Buhari on order against AK-47 bearers

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his directive to security agents to shoot anyone illegally bearing AK-47 rifles.

The governor gave the commendation when the Chairman Governing Board, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Professor Adamu Kyuka paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Makurdi.

Governor Ortom stated that the President’s order would reduce the level of criminality, banditry and militia herders’ attacks on Benue communities as well as other parts of the country.

According to the governor, the order would also make communities safer for displaced farmers to return to their ancestral homes.

“I wish to commend Mr. President for his recent order against those bearing AK-47 rifles. This I am sure will reduce the high rate of criminality, banditry and militia herdsmen attacks on our farming communities,” he said.

He said President Buhari had done the right thing by listening to the calls he and other concerned Nigerians made on the need for the federal government to act faster and decisively to save the country from degenerating to a state of anarchy.

“I don’t only criticise, I also commend where necessary. And I want to say shame on those psychopaths who were bashing me for writing to Mr. President because he has finally heeded my advice,” he added.

Governor Ortom said Nigeria belongs to all its citizens and only justice and equity anchored on the rule of law could guarantee the unity and stability of the country.

