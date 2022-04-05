Ortom commends CAN for unifying church in Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday commended the state’s leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for uniting the church in the state.

The governor, who spoke at the foundation laying ceremony of the secretariat of the association in Makurdi, said it was important that the church work together as one to complement one another for the growth and development of the state.

They expressed happiness that the leadership of CAN, through its efforts, has resolved the disagreement that had existed among various denominations in the state.

This position, he recalled, hampered the growth of the church, noting that with unity, it would continue to grow. Ortom also expressed appreciation to the church for the support it has given his administration since he came on board as governor

