Ortom condemns attack on Lekki #EndSARS protesters

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday condemned in strong terms, the attack on #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.

The governor described as unfortunate and unacceptable, the killing of innocent and unarmed young Nigerians who came out holding the national flag and chanting the country’s anthem while calling for positive changes.

He said democracy guarantees the right of citizens to express themselves against unfavorable policies of government adding that security operatives owed the people the duty to ensure that such protests remained peaceful.

Governor Ortom stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase. He said visiting #EndSARS protesters with violence was not the solution to the agitations and urged the Federal Government to embrace dialogue and address the concerns of Nigerians as echoed by the protesting youths.

He called for thorough investigation into the shooting that led to the death of some of the protesters, to fish out perpetrators of the heinous crime, for prosecution.

The governor also advised the protesters to remain peaceful and not allow miscreants hijack their noble march towards a better Nigeria.

