Ortom condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy

  • ACF raises alarm over level of insecurity

 

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in which about 30 persons were feared dead and others injured. Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, sympathized with his Borno State counterpart and described the attack as shocking and unfortunate. He, however, expressed optimism that Governor Zulum will not be deterred by the reprehensible ambush as he continues to work with  security agencies to restore peace to all parts of his state.

 

Governor Ortom condoled with families of those who lost their lives in the attack and prayed God to grant their souls eternal rest. In a related development, the umbrella organisation of all Northerners, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has raised an alarm over the level of insecurity in the country.

 

ACF in a statement in Kaduna on Saturday disclosed that they are alarmed by the prevailing insecurity in the country, especially coming after so many assurances from the Federal Government and the military.

 

The statement signed by Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, also noted that the government and the military authorities have questions to answer on why the ongoing Boko Haram war has become endless.

 

ACF in the statement entitled, “ACF condemns another attack on Governor Zulum,” said: “The Arewa Consultative Forum today received the disturbing news that the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state on its way to Baga was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists.

 

“We are alarmed that for all the assurances we have received from the military and the Federal Government of an improved security situation on the Boko Haram front, the deadly attacks and killings have continued regardless.”

 

The statement also said, the attack has raised the question over the ability of the military to protect the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), adding that, “both the military and the federal government have a lot of questions to answer on what is going on in this endless war against insurgency.”

