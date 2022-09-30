News

Ortom condemns Buhari's decision denying Amotekun, Volunteer Guards superior arms

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

President Mohammadu Buhari Friday incurred the wrath of Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom who condemned his decision to deny the newly formed Community Volunteer Guards in the state and other State-sponsored security outfits to bear automatic rifles.

Ortom lamented that while the Community Volunteer Guards and Amotekun in the South West were legally formed by law, but were denied the right to bear AK-47s, those in Katsina State have been allowed to carry such weapons.

The governor, had during the inauguration of the state’s Community Volunteer, noted that the recurrent and wanton attacks by terrorist Fulani’s on unarmed people of the state has claimed over 5,000 lives in the last 12 years, adding that his administration “is going to apply for a License to legally procure AK-47s, AK-49s and other sophisticated weapons for the state security outfit to enable them tackle these murderous terrorists effectively”.

He also lamented the outright failure of the security apparatus in the country to contain the intractable insecurity challenges confronting the nation, noting that the situation has indeed complicated the state’s security situation as other forms of criminality have started creeping in due to the federal government’s refusal to decisively address the malady.

The governor maintained, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, that the business of securing the lives and property of the people must be taken seriously by government.

 

