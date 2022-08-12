Ortom condoles with Bongos Ikwue over wife’s death

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday condoled with the music legend, Bongos Ikwue, over the death of his wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa Ikwue. Late Josephine, who was 73 before her death, hailed from the Ijeh Royal family in Issele- Uku town in Delta State. Ortom, who led some members of the state Security and Executive Council on a condolence visit to the music legend at his Otukpo residence, described the death as ‘painful.’

He particularly noted that having been married and lived together for ove58 years, he understood the pains and trauma Mr. Ikwue and other members of the family were going through. Governor Ortom called on the music legend, who he described as ‘a leader and nationalist’ as well as other members of the Ikwue family, whichheispart of through marriage, tobecomfortedthat it was God’s will that allowed hiswifetobetakenawayfrom them this time. The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, encouraged the music maestro to be strong and be comforted, saying God who brought them together as a couple and who has taken her backtohimself, willgrant him strength.

