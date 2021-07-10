News

Ortom congratulates Benue monarchs on appointments as Benin, NOUN varsity chancellor’s

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday felicitated with the paramount rulers of the Tiv nation, HRM the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, and that of the Idoma nation, HRM Och’Idoma, Agabaidu Elias Ekoyi Obekpa, on their appointments as Chancellor, University of Benin and Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria, (NOUN) respectively by President Mohammadu Buhahi.

He described the appointments, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, as well deserved. The governor stated that the wealth of experience of the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation as former Vice-Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Makurdi and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State, will immensely benefit the University of Benin. He expressed optimism that the wealth of experience of the Och’ Idoma in several previous capacities at the state and national levels will be of tremendous benefits to the university. He appreciated President Buhari for the appointment of the monarchs and expressed the hope that more Benue sons and daughters will be given key appointments at the federal level.

Our Reporters

