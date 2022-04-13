Ortom consoles Wike over Bonny fire outbreak

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday condoled with his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, over the fire incident at Bonny Jetty in Port Harcourt that claimed several lives. Several people were said to have died from the inferno, while others sustained various degrees of burns and injuries. Ortom, who bemoaned the tragedy, which he said, further added to the woes of insecurity challenges facing the nation, however, advocated insurance cover for all public and private facilities in the country. The governor, while saying that such a measure would go a long way in mitigating or assuaging the plight of the victims, urged Governor Wike to see the incident as a challenge that should be addressed by directing authorities concerned to always apply safety measures at all times.
