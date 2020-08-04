Ortom constitutes committee to probe Owukpa mining crisis

Benue State Govenor, Samuel Ortomn, yesterday constituted a high powered committee to look into the intractable dispute surrounding mining activities in Owukpa district of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, disclosed this in an interview in Makurdi. Akase said the committee, headed by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, also had the Head of Service,

Mrs. Veronica Onyeke, Attorney- General and Com- missioner for Justice, Michael Gusa, as well as the Security Adviser to the Governor, retired Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hembah as members.

He said committee was to meet with stakeholders in Owukpa as well as the affected mining companies and report back to government. The chief press secretary also gave clarification on the arrest of an activist,

Okwori Onaji, saying that the Benue State government had no hands in his apprehension and detention, contrary to some media reports which earlier blamed the incident on the government

