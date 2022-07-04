Ortom debunks involvement in road accident, jets overseas

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday denied involvement in any road accident on his way to Abuja by road to board a flight overseas to participate in events in both the United States and United Kingdom.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Terver Akase, had said he was leaving the state, following an invitation as a guest at two international summits in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The events, according to a statement, is expected to “focus on peace-building, social justice and sustainable development in Nigeria, as well as other parts of the world.

The summit in the United Kingdom, which the statement explained, is to commence today (Monday), “is put together by the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, while that in the United States is organized by the International Committee on Nigeria, ICON.”

But reports had filtered into the state shortly after the governor left the state that while at the Karu Flyover in Nyanya area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), his convoy was involved in an accident. Akase, however, countered in a swift response that his boss was not involved in any accident.

He said: “We have received numerous calls from concerned Nigerians regarding the accident which occurred today (yesterday) near Karu Flyover in Nyanya area of the Federal Capital Territory.”

