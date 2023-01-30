News

Ortom denies Benue’s involvement in Nasarawa killings

GovernorSamuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday describedasmischievous, allegationslinkinghisgovernmentto recent killings froman air raid on a settlement in neighbouring Nasarawa State. The governor stated that neither him nor his government had a hand in the unfortunate incident. He maintained that he did not order anyone to carry out such act, insisting that he has no such powers to order such an air raid operation, which resulted in the killings.

Ortom spoke during a Thanksgiving Mass for the official commissioning of a Parish House built by him at Holy Cross Parish, Ogbolokuta, Ulayi in Ado Local Government Area. He explained that contrary to the wrong narrative being peddled, it may have been as a result of intelligence gathered by the military high command.

The governor, who wondered why he would be linked to the incident, said it was pure mischief for anyone to attempttoropehimintowhat he had no knowledge of. Speaking on the hostilities between the people of Ezza community of Ado local government and their neighbouring Ebonyi State, Governor Ortom said he was working in collaboration with the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi to end the incessant conflict between the two brothers.

 

