Ortom denies involvement in road accident, jets overseas

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Sunday denied involvement in any road accident on his way to Abuja to board a flight overseas to participate in events in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

The governor, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Terver Akase had said he was leaving the state following an invitation as a guest at two international summits in the two countries.

The events, according to the statement, are expected to “focus on peace-building, social justice and sustainable development in Nigeria, as well as other parts of the world.

The summit in the United Kingdom, which the statement explained is to commence on Monday: “Is put together by the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, while that in the United States is organised by the International Committee on Nigeria (ICON).”

But reports that filtered into the state shortly after the governor left the state that while at the Karu Flyover in Nyanya area of the Federal Capital Territory, his convoy was involved in an accident.

The governor’s media aide, Mr. Akase, countered in a swift response that his boss was not involved in the mishap.

