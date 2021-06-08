Ortom denies presidential campaign posters with Seyi Makinde

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday distanced himself from the widely-circulated presidential posters that captured him and his Oyo State counterpart as nursing ambition to be president and vice-president respectively in the 2023 general election.

The posters, which New Telegraph also sighted and which was on social media, came barely one week after Governor Ortom returned from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on the invitation of Governor Seyi Makinde to commission some projects executed by his administration. Governor Ortom, who spoke with journalists on his Ibaban trip, said it was not politically-motivated. “There is no political undertone in my trip to Ibadan,

I don’t want to be like that dog that carried a bone across the river and went for the shadow.

“Nigerians and Benue people have been very good to me, I have been privileged, I have held positions at the local government, state and federal levels and now back as governor, what am I looking for?

So for now, I am concentrating more on finishing well and strong, that’s my concern

