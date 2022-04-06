News

Ortom denies rift with Ayu over Benue PDP

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has denied the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has been fragmented over an alleged plan by the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to impose a governorship candidate on the party against his wish. Rumours are rife that Ayu is plotting to take over the control of Benue PDP from Ortom and decide his successor next year.

 

However, findings by New Telegraph revealed that the governor and Ayu are allegedly working towards producing a candidate for the party for the 2023 governorship poll. It was learnt that Ayu is allegedly favourably disposed to the Speaker of the s House of Assembly Titus Uba succeeding the governor.

But sources said yesterday Ortom is insistent on a consensus candidate. He said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur that the party has been meeting to decide the best way to produce candidates for the 2023 election “to avoid rancour and maintain a harmonious political family”.

 

Ortom said: “The essence is to achieve a consensus and run an all-inclusive party where everyone would be carried along.”

 

