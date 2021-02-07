Metro & Crime

Ortom denies sponsoring militia to kill herdsmen in Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday denied an allegation pinned against him by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Garus Gololo that he had sponsored militia to kill Fulani herdsmen in Benue State.

Ortom was reacting to the claim by Gololo that a youth militia group allegedly raised by him had stopped a commercial vehicle conveying Fulani herdsmen in Gboko and Yandev and allegedly killed them.

He (Gololo) also raised a ‘false alarm’ that following the killing, Fulani people are now afraid of to travel through the state to their respective destinations.

But the governor in a swift reaction described the allegation as false and malicious, adding that no Fulani person has been attacked and killed in the state,

stressing that all law abiding Fulanis are living in peace with other Benue people.

The governor said since he turned down Gololo’s request to be made Special Adviser and instead appointed another Fulani man as his aide, Gololo began to launch a ceaseless campaign of calumny and blackmail against him.

Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase revalled that: “In January 2018, shortly after armed herdsmen attacked communities in Guma and Logo local government areas killing 73 people, Garus Gololo came out on behalf of the armed Fulani groups and accepted responsibility for the massacre alleging that the attacks were in retaliation for their cows which he claimed were rustled.

 

