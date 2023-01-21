Ortom, deputy, Benue PDP guber candidate escape death in road mishap

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Rt. Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba yesterday escaped death by the whiskers when the governor’s convoy got involved in an accident in Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area of the state on Friday. Also on the convoy were the state Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Patrick Abba Moro among others. The governor was heading to Ado Local Government in continuation of the tour of PDP governorship campaign in the Benue South senatorial district to solicit for support ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Other top government functionaries and members of the state governorship campaign council were also on the convoy led by the Director-General of the campaign, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa. The accident involved four vehicles including a bus, Hilux van and two jeeps, but no casualty was recorded in the road mishap, which was linked to overspending by the drivers. Governor Ortom and Rt. Hon. Uba, who doubles as speaker of the state House of Assembly however, escaped unhurt, three members of the Assembly who were not so lucky, but some security personnel and other party faithful sustained serious injuries. The injured lawmakers were the members representing Kwande West, Guma and Gwer-East state constituencies respectively, Hon. Sugh Abanyi, Hon. William Ortyom and Hon. Geoffrey Agbatse.

They were rushed to General Hospital in Igumale the headquarters of Ado local government for treatment. Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, expressed appreciation to God that the accident was not fatal and that no casualty recorded. The governor who spoke shortly after he visited the General Hospital, Igumale where the victims were being treated, directed that they should be moved to Otukpo and Makurdi for greater medical attention. He cautioned all the drivers on the campaign train to be cautious, while driving.

