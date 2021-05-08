Ortom, Diri commiserate with Pastor Adeboye over son’s death

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday expressed shock, and sadness over the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Also, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commiserated Adeboye and his family over the death of Pastor Dare. Ortom said the demise of the young and vibrant minister of the gospel is a huge loss, not only to the RCCG but also to the entire church in Nigeria. Governor Ortom, in a statement on behalf of the government and people of the state, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, consoled the father of the deceased, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and encouraged him to take solace in the fact that his son followed his footsteps in the service of God and died as a servant of the Lord. He said the avalanche of condolences and tributes from Nigerians home and abroad, who knew Pastor Dare Adeboye, attest to his good reputation as a man who was truly loved by the people.

Ortom prayed that God grants the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the painful loss. Governor Diri, who expressed shock over the news of the sudden demise of the 42-year-old son of the respected cleric, said the will of God was often difficult for man to comprehend. The governor said he shared in the grief of the Adeboyes as the RCCG leader, known as Daddy GO, is like a father to him and a spiritual counsellor and guardian.

Like this: Like Loading...