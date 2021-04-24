Ortom donates to widows, orphans, IDPs to mark 60th birthday

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has donated cash and food items to the less-privileged to mark his 60th birthday. The governor used the opportunity of his diamond celebration to support hundreds of widows, the physically challenged, orphans as well as thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who were victims of suspected Fulani herdsmen attacks who are wallowing in penury in eight designated camps.

During the celebration, the governor, assisted by his wife, donated cash, wrappers, food and other items to hundreds of widows, orphans and people living with disabilities. Some widows were given the sum of N100,000 each, those with disabilities smiled home with N50,000 each while orphanage homes got cash donations of N250,000 each among other items.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ortom reiterated his administration’s readiness to continue to “work with the peaceful Fulani people” for the development of the state. “We will continue to work with good Fulani men, it is only those bad ones that come to kill our people that we are against them.

“That is why I am emphasizing the point that somebody like this (pointing at one of the Fulani men) is a good man and there are many other good Fulani men in this country and in Benue State and we appreciate them, we love them too and may God bless them”, said Ortom.

The governor and his wife, Eunice, thanked God for his love, mercies and blessings upon their lives and asked for more blessings. The governor also distributed assorted relief materials to the IDPs across seven IDPs camps to mark his birthday.

