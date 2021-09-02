News Top Stories

Ortom drags Akume to court over fraud allegations

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

…says minister conniving with terrorists to attack Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said he has briefed his lawyers on taking the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume to court over fraud allegations he pinned against him. The minister, at a news conference, yesterday alleged that Ortom had received N40 billion from the Federal Government as bailout funds to offset the backlog of unpaid salaries and entitlements to workers and pensioners in the state. Akume also accused Governor Ortom of allocating N800 million monthly to himself as security votes, in addition to raising a militia group to kill Fulani herdsmen in the state, among others.

But Ortom, in a swift reaction, described the allegations as a tissue of lies just for Akume to secure his meal ticket from his pay masters. Addressing a news conference at the Government House, Governor Ortom, who was visibly angry, said: “I am taking Akume to court for him to come and prove all the allegations he raised against me.

“The onus of proof falls on him, all those things he said are lies I have not done anything outside the laws of our land on resources, I have not done anything outside the budget of this state because the figures he was calling are all lies and he will go and prove it before the court of law.” Governor Ortom also raised the alarm that he has received intelligence reports from neighbouring Nasarawa State that some persons were collaborating with terrorists to invade Benue communities and kill residents.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG to telecoms’ subscribers: Provide NIN to retrieve your numbers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Samson Akintaro Respite may have come the way of telecoms subscribers whose phones have been stolen or missing in the last one month as they will now be able to retrieve their lines. This came as the Federal Government adjusted its decision on the suspension of sales and registration of SIMs in the country. With […]
News Top Stories

Knocks, kudos trail appointment of new Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede, Adewale Momoh, Baba Negedu, Johnchuks Onuanyim, Emmanuel Masha and Kenneth Ofoma

  Mixed reactions have trailed yesterday’s appointment of new service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari following the sacking of the quartet of Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff.   While some Nigerians and socio-cultural groups believe that the new service chiefs will live up […]
News

Godwin Maduka favoured to become next Anambra Governor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Many people would ponder with much gusto why a nobleman like Dr. Godwin Maduka; a world-renounced medical expert, businessman and astute philanthropist would walk down the path in the murky waters of Politics; a game perceived to be dirty by many. For those wondering why he delved into active politics in Nigeria is engineered […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica