Ortom: E-Transmission debacle, ploy by APC to rig 2023 elections

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to frustrate the passage of the Bill to facilitate electronic transmission of election results in the country.

The governor said if opponents of the Bill were not stopped from realizing their ‘selfish interests,’ the country’s democratic process would be at cross roads. This was as the Governor described the resurrected Water Resources Bill which is already before the National Assembly as an evil agenda that should not be allowed to see the light of the day. Governor Ortom, who spoke to journalists at Makurdi Airport on his return from an official trip, stated that APC’s ‘plot to rig’ any election in Benue State will hit the rocks as the state was PDP-controlled.

“It would be a clear case manifestation that the APC government wants to rig the election in 2023 if the Election Electronic Transmission Bill is stopped from been passed by the National Assembly. “I have said it before that here in Benue State, you cannot rig where you don’t have support, here in Benue, APC doesn’t have support and we will stop them. Like I said before, if you are coming for any election in 2023 with the aim of rigging I can assure you that you cannot go back because our people are fully equipped and mobilized and are ready to defend their votes”.

