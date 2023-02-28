Education

Ortom: Education, panacea to challenges confronting society

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

…as BSU gets new chancellor

The Benue State Governor and Visitor to the Benue State University, Makurdi, Samuel Ortom, has reiterated that education is the panacea to the myriad of challenges confronting the society, saying “there is no gainsaying in the fact that education remains the all-time solution to the innumerable challenges facing mankind.”

 

Therefore, he reassured the authorities of the Benue State University, Makurdi of the unrelenting support of his administration to the ivory tower in its drive towards attainment of the objectives of the founding fathers of the institution.

The governor, who stated this at the 18th-21st combined convocation and30thanniversaryof thestateuniversity, however, tracedthedenialof the rights of children to education as “largely responsible for the 80 per cent of the challenges we face as a  country, whether it is the herder-terrorist attack on farming communities, banditry or Boko Haram.”

Ortom commended the university, which he said, had in the last 30 years, trainedandproducedstudents in novel programmes that have not only added value to humanity, but hasalsohelpedittogrowinleapsand bounds in terms of scholarship, research, infrastructure development, social impact and collaborations. One of the high points of the ceremony was the installation of the    paramount ruler of Abonnema Kingdom in Rivers State, His Gracious Majesty, Disrael Gbobo Bob- Manuel II, as the new Chancellor of the University.

The governor, who also charged products of the university to be good ambassadors of the institution, said: “Let me place on record that in consonance with our stakeholder’s role, the Benue State Government has provided interventions aimed at fast-tracking the holistic development of the university; key among them include sustained financial support and placement of the university on first-line charge which make members of staff to receive their salary before any other in the state.

“In pursuance of the university’s vision to be the university of first choice in Nigeria and Africa, and to be among the top 200 universities in the world, my administration has bequeathed three critical assets to the institution, which are the Makurdi Zoological Garden, the J.S Tarka Foundation, and the defunct Agricultural Development Company (ADC).”

The high point of the ceremony was the conferment of the university’s Honorary Degrees (Honoris Causa) on four eminent Nigerians, including Pastor Paul Enenche, Chief Christopher Chuka Edordu, Mr. Arthur Eze and Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

