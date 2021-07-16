Metro & Crime

Ortom: Elections’ Electronic Transmission Bill, APC’s ploy to rig 2023 elections if…

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

*Says resurrected Water Resources Bill is evil, can’t see daylight

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Friday raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government to frustrate the passage of the bill to facilitate electronic transmission of election results in the country.
The governor said if opponents of the bill are not stopped from realizing their selfish interests, the country’s democratic process would be at the cross roads.
This is as the governor has described the resurrected Water Resources Bill, which is already before the National Assembly, as an evil agenda that should not be allowed to see the light of the day.
Governor Ortom, who spoke to journalists at the Makurdi airport on his return from an official trip, stated that APC’s plot to rig any election in Benue State will hit the rocks as the state was PDP-controlled.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

We’re not giving land to herders – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

…’But we’ll key into the FG’s National Livestock Transformation Plan’     Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has iterated that the state will not release any part of its land for herders.   Akeredolu spoke while playing host to a delegation of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) led by its Country Representative, Mr Fred […]
Metro & Crime

Man convicted for energy theft in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Magistrates’ Court 63 sitting in Hajj Camp, Kano yesterday convicted a resident of Janbulo, Mu’ammar Aliyu Getso, on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and energy theft. Getso was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the charges. The magistrate, Sakina Amina Yusuf, said the offence was punishable under Section 97, sub-section 286 of the Panel […]
Metro & Crime

Anambra APC guber: Moghalu assembles legal team against primary result

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuachim,

…says Ogun gov a disappointment to party One of the aspirants for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Anambra State, Chief George Moghalu said he has assembled a legal team to challenge the outcome of last weekend’s primary election result of the party in the state. Moghalu, who stated this at a press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica