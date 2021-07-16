Ortom: Elections’ Electronic Transmission Bill, APC’s ploy to rig 2023 elections if…

*Says resurrected Water Resources Bill is evil, can’t see daylight

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Friday raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government to frustrate the passage of the bill to facilitate electronic transmission of election results in the country.

The governor said if opponents of the bill are not stopped from realizing their selfish interests, the country’s democratic process would be at the cross roads.

This is as the governor has described the resurrected Water Resources Bill, which is already before the National Assembly, as an evil agenda that should not be allowed to see the light of the day.

Governor Ortom, who spoke to journalists at the Makurdi airport on his return from an official trip, stated that APC’s plot to rig any election in Benue State will hit the rocks as the state was PDP-controlled.

