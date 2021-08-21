Ortom evacuates 400 students from Jos over killings

No fewer than 400 indigenes of Benue State studying at the University of Jos in Plateau State, have been evacuated by the state government following the unrest in Jos, the Plateau State capital. The students, who were conveyed with about 25 buses, arrived at Makurdi about 12 midnight on Thursday accompanied by heavy security personnel. The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, who received the students, expressed appreciation to God for their safety and safe return to the state. Ityavyar commended Governor Samuel Ortom for the swift response to the plight of the students, noting that the governor places high premium on the safety of Benue citizens.

He emphasized that the governor had called several times within the period of their journey to ascertain that the students were evacuated safely. He assured the students that the Ortom-led administration would continue to prioritize the safety of the people irrespective of their religious and political creeds. President of the National Union of Benue Students (NUBESS), Comrade Harmony Ogah, said the students would remain grateful to the state government for always answering their distress calls at all times. The state government also made available monetary incentives to the students to aid their movement back to their various homes.

