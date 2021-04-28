News

Ortom: FG insensitive to rising incessant killings in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, yesterday said the Federal Government was insensitive to rising cases of killings in the country and urged it to seek external support to quell the challenge. He said with the killings occurring daily and with heavy casualties, it had become very obvious that the Federal Government had been overwhelmed by the unfortunate situation. According to Ortom, who spoke while inaugurating Army Day Secondary School, Effurun, in Delta State, the situation had gone beyond the Federal Government’s capacity and nothing would be wrong if we ask other countries to help us. He said that governors whose states were being attacked had become helpless and frustrated, adding that it was shameful that Nigeria was in such terrible situation. Ortom, however, said that God had not abandoned Nigeria and called on leaders to close ranks and provide equity, fairness and justice to heal the nation. He also said that the major problem of insecurity occasioned by banditry, Boko Haram insurgency and other violent crimes in the country was because the government hadn’t been proactive in providing the people education. “If they were educated they would have found themselves something meaningful to do rather than occupying themselves in committing evil across the country.

“I say so because I believe in education and if you want to develop a people, give them quality education and so I must commend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the quality school and for creating three new universities in Delta,” he said. The governor commended Deltans for supporting Okowa, who he described as a very hardworking, diligent, committed and determined leader who was ready to add value to not just Delta State, but the entire country. “Governor Okowa has demonstrated immense capacity and commitment to achieve result in all tasks assigned to him and he remains our pride both in the PDP and in the Governors’ Forum. “Without education there cannot be any meaningful development and a single facility hosting about 3,000 students is a good deal and worthy of commendation. “With the universities you have created, it will be easier to absolve them when they finish their secondary education. “I have so much to learn from you in adding value to our people in the remaining two years left of my administration.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia warns residents against open defecation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Commissioner for Environment, Tony Nwamuo yesterday warned residents defecating in the drains and blocking roads in Aba, the commercial hub of the state to desist or face the wrath of the law. Speaking with our reporter, Nwamuo said his ministry had a proposal waiting for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s approval to enable it stop […]
News

COVID-19: NCC moves to review InfraCo framework

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has constituted a committee to review the framework for the licensing of Infrastructure Companies (InfraCo) and recommend sustainable funding options for effective implementation of the proposed national fibre project. NCC said the review became imperative in view of the delays in take-off, change in the exchange rate, supply chain, and […]
News

Group alleges plan to marginalise Edo in NDDC board

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

A socio-cultural group in Edo State, the Benin National Congress (BNC), yesterday alleged that there are plans to deny the state as a pivotal part of the proposed Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This was as the Congress issued a nine-day ultimatum for assurances of fair treatment from President Muhammadu Buhari or it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica