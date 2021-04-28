Ortom: FG insensitive to rising incessant killings in Nigeria

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, yesterday said the Federal Government was insensitive to rising cases of killings in the country and urged it to seek external support to quell the challenge. He said with the killings occurring daily and with heavy casualties, it had become very obvious that the Federal Government had been overwhelmed by the unfortunate situation. According to Ortom, who spoke while inaugurating Army Day Secondary School, Effurun, in Delta State, the situation had gone beyond the Federal Government’s capacity and nothing would be wrong if we ask other countries to help us. He said that governors whose states were being attacked had become helpless and frustrated, adding that it was shameful that Nigeria was in such terrible situation. Ortom, however, said that God had not abandoned Nigeria and called on leaders to close ranks and provide equity, fairness and justice to heal the nation. He also said that the major problem of insecurity occasioned by banditry, Boko Haram insurgency and other violent crimes in the country was because the government hadn’t been proactive in providing the people education. “If they were educated they would have found themselves something meaningful to do rather than occupying themselves in committing evil across the country.

“I say so because I believe in education and if you want to develop a people, give them quality education and so I must commend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the quality school and for creating three new universities in Delta,” he said. The governor commended Deltans for supporting Okowa, who he described as a very hardworking, diligent, committed and determined leader who was ready to add value to not just Delta State, but the entire country. “Governor Okowa has demonstrated immense capacity and commitment to achieve result in all tasks assigned to him and he remains our pride both in the PDP and in the Governors’ Forum. “Without education there cannot be any meaningful development and a single facility hosting about 3,000 students is a good deal and worthy of commendation. “With the universities you have created, it will be easier to absolve them when they finish their secondary education. “I have so much to learn from you in adding value to our people in the remaining two years left of my administration.”

