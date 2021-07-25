News Top Stories

Ortom: FG should stop intimidating patriotic citizens

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

•Supports Kukah’s nepotism allegation against Buhari

 

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has described as unfortunate, the response of the Presidency to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matttew Kukah’s address to United States Congress Committee on Foreign Affairs regarding the wave of insecurity in the country.

 

 

The governor said he stands with Bishop Kukah on the issues he raised and stressed that he would have said similar things if he were to address the same audience. He advised the Federal Government to stop intimidating patriotic Nigerians, who are raising genuine concerns over the worsening security and economic situation in the country.

 

Ortom maintained that the country is practicing democracy, which has no room for repression and dictatorship, noting that the country’s Constitution guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens, unlike a military regime, which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions on challenges facing their country.

 

He noted that Bishop Kukah was one Nigerian, who is selfless and speaks his mind frankly on national issues, calling on the government to ensure justice, the rule of law and equity for all. Ortom wondered, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, why the Presidency has chosen to politicize the views of Bishop Kukah, when all the issues he highlighted in his address were facts about the country.

 

He said Kukah was right when he stated that nepotism has been elevated above  federal character by the present administration, and further agreed with the Bishop that Christians across the country are targets of elimination and thousands have already fallen to the sword of jihadist supremacists.

 

Ortom stated that Kukah was not to blame for the ranking of Nigeria as the 8th least peaceful country in Africa and the rating of killer herdsmen as the 4th deadliest terror group in the world by the Global Terrorism Index.

 

He said that he expected the Presidency to rather be worried that Nigeria is ranked as the most terrorised nation in Africa with an average of over 2,000 deaths per year on account of terrorism. He emphasized that the combative approach the Presidency has adopted in engaging citizens on issues will not solve the problems confronting the country.

 

Ortom said that Bishop Kukah was not the first Nigerian to address a foreign audience on the security situation in the country. He recalled that in February 2015, President Buhari was at the time the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), when he delivered a speech at Chatham House in London, where he stated that “Boko Haram has sadly put Nigeria on the terrorism map, killing more than 13,000 of our nationals.”

 

The President went on to announce to the world on that occasion that apart from the civil war era, Nigeria had never been more insecure in the country’s history.

 

The governor stated that if a man who was seeking to rule the country could reel out such scary statistics, why would his aides now launch media attacks on a clergyman, who is only advocating peace and is drawing the attention of the global community to the plight of helpless Nigerians.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ondo guber: PDP in last-minute push for alliance

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Adewale Momoh

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a last-minute bid for an alliance with the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and its governorship candidate in Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, ahead of tomorrow’s election. The move is barely 24-hours to the poll. This is as the PDP National Campaign Council for the election […]
News Top Stories

Eight dead, 14 injured in ghastly auto crashes in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least, eight persons, including an infant yesterday died from two different motor accidents in Kaduna State. The accidents took place along the Kaduna-Abuja highway and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road. Two persons were confirmed died, and eight others sustained serious injuries in the road traffic crash along the Kaduna-Abuja Road. Security operatives tackling bandits along […]
Editorial Top Stories

Paul Onuachu deserves better in Eagles

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the past two football seasons, the best Nigerian scorer is Paul Onuachu of Belgian team, KRC Genk. He has registered 22 goals and two assists for his team in the 2020/2021 football season. He has been consistent and on the verge of surpassing his goals tally for last season. We are concerned like many […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica