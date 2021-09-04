News

Ortom files N60 libel suit against Senator Akume

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday instituted a N60 billion libel suit against Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume at the Makurdi High Court. The suit No. MHC/268/2021 was filed by Okon N. Efut, SAN and four other lawyers. Governor Ortom is seeking N50 billion as general damages for libel and N10 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages. The writ of summons was backed by 17 paragraph statement of claim. In the statement of claim, Governor Ortom is seeking a declaration that the text of Senator Akume’s press conference on 30th August, 2021, in Abuja and the reports in various national dailies is scandalous, malicious and injurious of his person. He said the press conference was intended to lower his estimation before right-thinking members of the society and to expose him to hatred, contempt and ridicule.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Crisis in PDP’ll not affect party’s fortunes in 2023–Babatope, Agbaje

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

…insist it will end soon Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have said that the crisis in the party would soon be a thing of the past and that whatever is happening to the party was not new. Chief Ebenezer Babatope and Mr. Jimi Agbaje, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph in separate interviews, […]
News

JUST IN: Billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, dies in London

Posted on Author Reporter

  Billionaire business magnate, investor, philanthropist and trained commercial pilot, Captain Hosa Okunbo has died. Captain Hosa who has been described as one of the wealthiest men from Edo State died Saturday night August 7th at a hospital in London after a year long battle with Pancreatic cancer. He was 63 years old. He moved […]

ngx NGX
News

NGX boss to FG: Reduce CIT to 20% for more revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Reducing Company Income Tax ( CIT) from the present rate of 25 per cent to 20 per cent will bring in more revenue to the Federal Government coffers, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited, Mr Timi Popoola, has said. Timi made the suggestion when he led the management on a courtesy visit to the Minister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica