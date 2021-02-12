Metro & Crime

Ortom fires back at Bauchi Gov over utterances on herders killings

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Friday hit back at his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, who slammed him (Ortom) of poor handling of the farmer-herder clashes which he said had led to loss of lives.
Bala had accused Governor Ortom of what he called “starting all these (the herders/farmer imbroglio) and not accommodating Fulani herdsmen in Benue the way he has accommodated Benue people in Bauchi state.
The Bauchi governor also defended herdsmen’s right to carry sophisticated weapons including AK-47s saying they do so to prevent themselves from been attacked by cattle rustlers.
But Governor Ortom, in a swift reaction, fired back at his colleague describing his utterances as most ‘disappointing’.
Ortom said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase that he will, however, not join issues with Governor Bala but that he found it shocking that a colleague, who took the oath of office as he also did, to protect and preserve the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, now takes the lead in violating provisions of the same Constitution by calling for lawlessness.
He pointed out that the most shocking part of Governor Bala Mohammed’s statement was where he defended herdsmen for bearing arms saying “they have no option than to carry AK47 because the society and the government are not protecting them”.
Ortom wondered which section of the law the Bauchi State Governor cited to support herdsmen’s free movement around the country with sophisticated weapons.

