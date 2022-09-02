Ortom fires back at Buhari over alleged order to security chiefs on bandits

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday fired back at President Muhammadu Buhari and his government for accusing him of “spreading divisivelies” overhisposition thattheAllProgressivesCongress (APC) administration was treating terrorists with kid gloves. Governor Ortom had claimed that “a high ranking military chief told him that security operatives have been told not to move against a band of Fulani herdsmen responsible for recent violent attacks” in the country. The governor’s outburst attracted an immediate response by the Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu who, Wednesday, denied the governor’s claim saying no directive came from the President to security chiefs to treat a ‘band of terrorists’ with kid gloves, insisting the governor only succeeded in telling lies to Nigerians. But GovernorOrtom, who returned fire at the President via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, challenged Buhari and his government to “redeem the country’s battered image by rescuing Nigerians from the apron strings of bandits, kidnappers and terrorists who are having a field day in the country”.

Ortom also advised the presidency to focus on ending the killing of innocent Nigerians, fix the economy as it promised and stop the stinking corruption under its watch. Hesaid: “EachtimeI speak about the dreadful manner the Muhammadu Buhari administration has handled the security situation in the country, his media aides and hangers come out attacking my personality instead of addressing the issues I raised.

“The latest of such attacks by the Presidency came from the garrulous Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, who, rather than tell Nigerians the steps taken by his principal to end theunprecedented bloodshed perpetrated by armed Fulani terrorists, chose to hurl insults on the governor. “It is sad and unfortunate thatthelikesof GarbaShehu have zero sympathy for the families of those being killed daily by Fulani terrorists. As long as their meal ticket is secured, they tell Mr. President to go to bed, that all is well with the country.”

He added: “Was it a false alarm from me that led to the terrorists’ attack on the convoy of President Buhari inhishomestateKatsina? Or was it a movie acting when terrorists broke into Kuje Correctional Centre right in the heart of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory and released their colleagues? It is unfortunate that till date, no officer has been arrested or questioned for the lapses and clear cases of complicity by the security operatives attached to the Kuje facility.

