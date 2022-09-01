Ortom fires back at Buhari over alleged order to security chiefs on bandits

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Thursday fired back at President Mohammadu Buhari and his government for accusing him of “spreading divisive lies” over his position that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration was treating terrorists bandits with kid gloves.

Governor Ortom had claimed that “a high ranking military chief told him that security operatives have been told not to move against a band of Fulani herdsmen responsible for recent violent attacks” in the country.

The governor’s outburst attracted an immediate response by the Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu who, Wednesday, denied the governor’s claim saying no directive came from the President to security chiefs to treat a ‘band of terrorists’ with kid gloves, insisting the governor only succeeded in telling lies to Nigerians.

But Governor Ortom, who returned fire at the President via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, challenged Buhari and his government to “redeem the country’s battered image by rescuing Nigerians from the apron strings of bandits, kidnappers and terrorists who are having a field day in the country”.

Ortom also advised the presidency to focus on ending the killing of innocent Nigerians, fix the economy as it promised and stop the stinking corruption under its watch.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...