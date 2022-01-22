News

Ortom frees 34 prisoners on death row

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…commutes15 others to life sentence

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday freed 34 prisoners that were on the death row and awaiting execution, as part of the prerogative of mercy. Fifteen others who were also sentenced to death had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment, while another convict had his 21- year jail term reduced to 15 years imprisonment. Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Mr. Michael Gusa, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi, said the decision was reached based on the recommendations of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

He said: “Some of them (convicts) appealed their sentences, but their appeals failed, but the governor in his compassionate way decided to invoke the provisions of the Constitution to give them reprieve and grant them amnesty so that they will be released and granted a second chance.

“This is one of the humanitarian steps the governor has taken; he is committed to the rule of law, due process and because of the passion that he has for humanity and in compliance with Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution. “He signed a warrant to grant amnesty to some of the convicts who have been awaiting execution, because they have been sentenced to death and were transferred to Jos Correctional Centre. “We have a total of 50 convicts who are affected, some of them are indigenes of Benue State, some are other Nigerians who committed criminal activities, were arrested, tried and convicted here in Benue. “Out of this number, 34 convicts who were sentenced to death and awaiting execution are now released. We also have 15 convicts who were actually sentenced to death, but now have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment. “We also have another convict who has his term reduced from 21 years to 15 years imprisonment.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

