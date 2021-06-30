Metro & Crime

Ortom fumes as pupils sit on bare floors to receive lessons

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Wednesday expressed deep regret at the way pupils at UBEC/SUBEB Primary Schools, located within the premises of Arabic Primary and Secondary Schools in Makurdi metropolis, were subjected to receiving lessons while sitting on bare floors.
The governor, who spoke with journalists shortly after an inspection of some completed and ongoing projects initiated by his administration, frowned at the shoddy job executed by some contractors that handled primary school renovation work in the state.
The Arabic Primary and Secondary Schools, are located less than one kilimeter from the Government House, Makurdi.
Governor Ortom directed the SUBEB Chairman to ensure that all primary schools in Makurdi metropolis and other major towns are provided with customised desks and chairs.
He announced that already, the state government has received its counterpart fund of N1.6 billion from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the state is sourcing it’s own share to match for more infrastructural work in the sector where more furniture and other requirements will be provided for schools in the state.
“I have said it and I am repeating it that I don’t want to see any of our children sitting on the floor to receive lessons.
“We have directed that SUBEB should take action immediately and ensure that desks and chairs be provided for primary schools in the state capital first and later they will reach out to other local governments.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Serial killer shot dead in gun battle

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have shot dead a suspected notorious cultist and serial killer, Owolabi Oludipe aka Somori. The suspect was killed in a gun battle with the police on Sunday at Odogbolu area of the state.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta. […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Patients despondent as health workers down tools

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Thousands of patients had a hectic time accessing care yesterday as the warning strike declared by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) in tertiary facilities commenced across the country.   At the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), medical doctors only provided care services, so several patients […]
Metro & Crime

Bobi reserve: Niger gives Fulani herdsmen condition for admittance

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

As part of efforts at developing the Bobi Grazing Reserve in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, the state government has disclosed it will admit only herders who have productive and genuine intents into the grazing reserve. The government over the weekend said during a stakeholders meeting with the Fulani Herdsmen organised to boost […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica