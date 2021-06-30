Ortom fumes as pupils sit on bare floors to receive lessons

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Wednesday expressed deep regret at the way pupils at UBEC/SUBEB Primary Schools, located within the premises of Arabic Primary and Secondary Schools in Makurdi metropolis, were subjected to receiving lessons while sitting on bare floors.

The governor, who spoke with journalists shortly after an inspection of some completed and ongoing projects initiated by his administration, frowned at the shoddy job executed by some contractors that handled primary school renovation work in the state.

The Arabic Primary and Secondary Schools, are located less than one kilimeter from the Government House, Makurdi.

Governor Ortom directed the SUBEB Chairman to ensure that all primary schools in Makurdi metropolis and other major towns are provided with customised desks and chairs.

He announced that already, the state government has received its counterpart fund of N1.6 billion from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the state is sourcing it’s own share to match for more infrastructural work in the sector where more furniture and other requirements will be provided for schools in the state.

“I have said it and I am repeating it that I don’t want to see any of our children sitting on the floor to receive lessons.

“We have directed that SUBEB should take action immediately and ensure that desks and chairs be provided for primary schools in the state capital first and later they will reach out to other local governments.”

