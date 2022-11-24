Politics

Ortom: G-5 are committed members of PDP, can’t succumb to any intimidation

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Thursday restated that the five governors of the Integrity Group are committed members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and will not leave the party.

Besides, the governor also said that they are men of integrity who believe in equity, fairness and justice that will never succumb to any form of intimidation.

Ortom, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, stated this during the state dinner organised in honour of the G-5 governors hosted for them by their Abia State counterpart, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

He assured that as governors of states controlled by the PDP, they are working assiduously while deploying political strategies, to make sure that the party is delivered in their states during the 2023 election.

 

