Ortom: G-5 govs can salvage worsening insecurity, battered economy

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed deep concern over the state of great turmoil the Nigerian State has found itself under the present administration saying only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that can salvage the situation to make lives of Nigerians better.

The governor was indeed vehement about the country’s excruciating insecurity and the battered economy that is continuously making life more difficult to the citizenry.

This was where he did not hide his feelings but declared that “Nigeria today is in turmoil and it is only when we (the G-5) do the best that can help us out of our challenges in terms of security, economy, social life and help us redeem our image”. Ortom, who reaffirmed his strong support for the Southern presidency against North, lamented that his Rivers State counterpart and leader of the G-5 PDP governors, Nyesom Wike, would have emerged country’s next president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 but “enemies of progress” ensured Wike did not win”. He said: “I want us to work together as a team and by the grace of God in 2023 we are going to redeem Nigeria to the path of security, to the path of prosperity, to the path of social life and everybody will be happy”. The governor emphasized that the G-5 and other Nigerians of like minds “will decide what we are going to do because Nigeria today is in turmoil and it is only when we do the best that can help us out of our challenges in terms of security, economy, social life and help us redeem our image”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...