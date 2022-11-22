News

Ortom: G-5 govs can salvage worsening insecurity, battered economy

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed deep concern over the state of great turmoil the Nigerian State has found itself under the present administration saying only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that can salvage the situation to make lives of Nigerians better.

 

The governor was indeed vehement about the country’s excruciating insecurity and the battered economy that is continuously making life more difficult to the citizenry.

 

This was where he did not hide his feelings but declared that “Nigeria today is in turmoil and it is only when we (the G-5) do the best that can help us out of our challenges in terms of security, economy, social life and help us redeem our image”. Ortom, who reaffirmed his strong support for the Southern presidency against North, lamented that his Rivers State counterpart and leader of the G-5 PDP governors, Nyesom Wike, would have emerged country’s next president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 but “enemies of progress”  ensured Wike did not win”. He said: “I want us to work together as a team and by the grace of God in 2023 we are going to redeem Nigeria to the path of security, to the path of prosperity, to the path of social life and everybody will be happy”. The governor emphasized that the G-5 and other Nigerians of like minds “will decide what we are going to do because Nigeria today is in turmoil and it is only when we do the best that can help us out of our challenges in terms of security, economy, social life and help us redeem our image”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu launches Lagos Cares Initiative

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…to support 125,058 citizens As part of strategies to alleviate the burden of the COVID- 19 pandemic on the majority of vulnerable residents, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday launched Lagos Cares Initiative, saying that a total of 125,058 residents would benefit from the initiative. Speaking during the launch in Ikeja, the governor described the programme as […]
News Top Stories

2021 Budget: NERC seeks N2bn for HQ partitioning, furniture

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Power regulator, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said it requires a total of N2 billion in the 2021 Budget, to partition and furnish its headquarters in Abuja. Chairman of NERC, Prof. James Momoh, disclosed this yesterday at a budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Power. He said the partitioning and […]
News

Don’t listen to any presidential candidate speaking by proxy- Peter Obi

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked the electorate not to consider any of the presidential candidates speaking by proxies. According to a statement Saturday by the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Obi gave the advice while speaking to Nigerians that came to welcome him in Germany, saying that every […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica