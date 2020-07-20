Ortom, group clash over Benue pensioners’ plight

BenueState Governor, Samuel Ortom and a group known as Benue Renaissance Network (BRN), were yesterday at daggers drawn over what the group described as the continued nonpayment of pensioners’ entitlements in the state.

The group in a statement entitled; “The plight of pensioners in Benue State: The need for the President and National Assembly to intervene,” signed by its Convener, Detimbir Aondoaver, hinted that the group would stage a protest in the Presidency and the National Assembly to register their displeasure over the pitiable plight of the pensioners.

While explaining that the retirees were owed 17, 25 and 48 months’ arrears respectively, regretted that the hardship created by the non-payment of pensions had resulted in more deaths in the state than the COVID-19 pandemic and other known ailments put together, the group said it could no longer keep mute and allow the old people to die in silence.

“It is on record that the Benue State government owns pensioners several months of unpaid pensions. Some are owed 17 to 25 months, while others at the Local Government Councils are owed 48 months.

“We are tired of watching our parents die because of the inability of Governor Samuel Ortom to pay them their legitimate pensions.

We therefore give the state government fourteen days to clear all outstanding pension arrears to pensioners in the state of face series of protests at the Aso Villa and the National Assembly in Abuja. Make no mistakes, no one will blackmail this group or stop us from embarking on these protests

