Ortom, group clash over pensioners’ plight in Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and a group known as ‘Benue Renaissance Network’ (BRN), were at daggers drawn on Sunday over what the group described as the continued non-payment of the entitlements of pensioners.

The group alleged that the pensioners have for many years not been paid their accumulated outstanding pensions and gratuity a development that elicited days of protest at the goverment house gate, by the retirees whom, the group said were attacked by political thugs to leave the gate.

But Governor Ortom, who in a swift reaction described the group as “a

nondescript group”, said his administration is doing its best to address the issue of pensions, as according to him the state government was dialoging with them in that direction to settle the matter once and for all.

Ortom said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase that he inherited a total of N70 billion salaries, pensions and gratuity arrears when he took over in 2015 from his predecessor, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, but has reduced the figure to less than N40 billion.

He said as part of efforts to put behind the issue of pensioners, he has domesticated the PENCOM law in the state which is a sure way of ending the problem of accumulated pensions and gratuity.

