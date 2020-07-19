Metro & Crime

Ortom, group clash over pensioners’ plight in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and a group known as ‘Benue Renaissance Network’ (BRN), were at daggers drawn on Sunday over what the group described as the continued non-payment of the entitlements of pensioners.

 

The group alleged that the pensioners have for many years not been paid their accumulated outstanding pensions and gratuity a development that elicited days of protest at the goverment house gate, by the retirees whom, the group said were attacked by political thugs to leave the gate.

 

But Governor Ortom, who in a swift reaction described the group as “a
nondescript group”, said his administration is doing its best to address the issue of pensions, as according to him the state government was dialoging with them in that direction to settle the matter once and for all.

 

Ortom said  in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase that he inherited a total of N70 billion salaries, pensions and gratuity arrears when he took over in 2015 from his predecessor, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, but has reduced the figure to less than N40 billion.

 

He said as part of efforts to put behind the issue of pensioners, he has domesticated the PENCOM law in the state which is a sure way of ending the problem of accumulated pensions and gratuity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack FMC Lokoja, destroy COVID-19 documents

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir and Onyekachi Eze

Call Bello to order, PDP tells Buhari Armed men yesterday invaded the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, Kogi State, destroyed files and carted away laptops, cash and other valuables. The attack might not be unconnected with the rumours that the FMC was treating COVID-19 cases, which contradicted the claims by Governor Yahaya Bello that Kogi […]
Metro & Crime

Deaconess inserted sticks into my private parts – Teenage maid

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…’also burnt me with lighter’   In a shocking video currently shattering social media, a 14-year-old girl, Princess Michael, claims her madam, Deaconess Yemi Awolola, inserted sticks into her private parts and used lighter on her as punishment.   The video, shared by Okewu Godwin on his Facebook wall, shows Princess sporting healing wounds on […]
Metro & Crime

Two arrested while robbing on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway long bridge

Posted on Author Reporter

    Two suspected armed robbers were over the weekend arrested on the notorious long bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway while robbing motorists. The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this on Sunday in a press statement. Oyeyemi said the two male suspects, Ibrahim Nura, 27, an indigine of Kebbi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: