Ortom hails Makinde’s developmental strides in Oyo

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday inaugurated the construction of GRA and the 110km Ibadan Circular Road named after former Governor Rashidi Ladoja in commemoration of his 78th birthday anniversary. Ortom wondered how his Oyo State counterpart Governor Seyi Makinde was able to accomplish many infrastructure developments in three years. The event held at kilometer 8, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway had in attendance, Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Abdulraheem Lawal, Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, Okere of Saki Oba Khalid Olabisi, Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao and top government functionaries.

Ortom stressed that Makinde has continued to blaze the trail by redefining good governance in Nigeria and commended his approach to projects funding and execution. “I always wonder how he was able to accomplish this much in terms of laudable projects in the state despite the current economic hardship in the country.

These are worthy of emulation,” he said. Ortom therefore urged Governor Makinde not to be distracted by critics who are hell bent on derailing and making him lose focus, saying that he has learnt lots of lessons from the Oyo Governor despite his being a first term governor. As he has just a few months to complete his eight year tenure, the governor promised to emulate Makinde’s approach to project funding and his successor must follow and toe the direction. Makinde said he named the Circular Road to celebrate the former governor, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, whom he described as an elder statesman, “who has contributed immensely to the development of Oyo State”.

 

