Ortom hands over NIHOTOUR structures to FG

The Benue State government yesterday handed over completed structures and facilities of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), North Central Zonal Campus to the Federal Government.

The NIHOTOUR, according to the state government, was for the training of manpower for the hospitality and tourism industry within and outside the country.

Governor Ortom, represented by his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, while performing the ceremony, described the hospitality and tourism businesses as driving forces behind the development of most advanced economies of the world, stressing thatBenuewasmoving in same direction.

He called on other states in the North Central to take advantage of the wide range of professional courses available in the institute for manpower development.

The governor appealed to the federal government to capture the on-going building of accommodationinthebudget. Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said it was fitting that the institute was taking off at a time tourism had become a major catalyst for economic growth and social well-being world over.

He said Benue State and the Federal Government would benefit greatly from the export earning capacity, employment generation, wealth redistribution as well as infrastructural development and inter sectoral linkage incentives derivable from tourism globally.

Director-General NIHOTOUR, Nura Kangiwa, said with the takeoff of the institute, high quality training and certification of manpower that command the confidence of the industry and its customers, would be ensured.

In a welcome address, Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, said tourism was one of the major ways of diversifying the economy that would provide employment opportunities for youths and enhance revenue generation.

