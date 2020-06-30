‘Ortom has not disappeared from Govt House over COVID-19’

*Benue varsity says VC not positive

The Benue State government on Monday dispelled reports that Governor Samuel Ortom has disappeared from the Government House and gone into self isolation after allegedly contacting COVID-19.

This is just as authorities of the Benue State University, Makurdi have dismissed widespread allegations that Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Msugh Kembe and other top management staff have tested positive for the disease.

But a professor in the institution, was reported to have died from the disease.

The governor’s spokesman, Mr. Terver Akase disclosed this while reacting on the widespread allegations that the governor had stopped making public appearances in the last couple of days after having possibly contacted the disease and gone into self isolation.

Akase said the governor’s samples had just been collected for the second time and the result was being expected.

He described the allegation as mischievous, adding that: “It is based on ignorance because those who manufacture those stories are people who seem not to understand the magnitude of COVID-19 that everybody needs to be on the watch out and observe the protocols.

“The governor has not gone into self isolation as people are saying. Those stories are false, mischievous and based on ignorance because those who manufacture those stories seem not to understand the magnitude of COVID-19 that everybody needs to be on the watch out and observe the protocols.”

Meanwhile, Principal Assistant Registrar, who doubles as Head, Information and Public Relations of the university, Mr. Tser Vanger, denied that there were cases of COVID-19 at the school.

Vanger said: “All staff of the university had been staying, or working from, home since March 20 when the Federal Government, through the National Universities Commission (NUC), directed all universities to close down in response to the COVID-19 challenge.”

Like this: Like Loading...