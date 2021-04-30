Ortom: I am ready to serve Nigeria at another level if…

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom says he is prepared to serve his state and country at large at another level if the Almighty God directs him the way He did in 2015 that he will become governor. He spoke at the Government house in Makurdi shortly after he celebrated his 60th birthday with widows, orphans and the physically-challenged. CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports

Your decision to have a low key 60th birthday celebration given the security situation in the state and country has been commended by all. We want to know what motivated you to accomplish set targets…

It is passion for God and compassion for humanity because I owe everything I am to the Almighty God, and the Almighty God prioritizes our compassion for humanity. Equity fairness and justice; I can’t give all and that is what is lacking in our country today that we have been thrown into an unknown vision and drive.

So for me, even at 60, my desire is to serve God more and serving God more is giving back to the society. I don’t need anyone to supervise me. I don’t need the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come to me. I don’t need the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC) or any other regulatory body to come to me, but I should know that in whatever I am doing, I am accountable to God because the Holy Bible says whatever you do, do it as unto God.

So, I have resolved that I will serve God the more and I will give back to the society what it has given me in 60 years. Let me say here that I am very grateful to all those who have prayed and have been praying for me. I appreciate them and I am more resolved and more strengthened. I am not afraid to speak out my mind. Whatever I think is right, just and fair, I am not afraid to say it. I also challenge anyone who thinks that he has a superior position to confront me with them. If you are able to prove it, I am ready to join you but I will not be silent at all in speaking out what I feel is the truth.

You have become a household name in Nigeria. Did you set out from the onset to get yourself where you are today? And some are saying Nigerians may drag you out of Benue someday to somewhere else. Are you prepared for that?

In John 3:27, the Bible says that a man can receive nothing except it’s given to him from above. It is God that gives and I will be a foolish man to begin to look for something on my own. This seat that I am occupying today, in 2015/2019, it was God that directed me. I have told you before that God told me that I will be governor of Benue State in 1992; 23 years after, God made it possible.

In my second term, God said ‘my son you will go back and win’ and I did against all odds. So, I am not in a hurry about saying this is what I will be or this is what I will do, I leave that to God. If God directs me to do anything for my state or my country at another level; why not? Anywhere, I am ready to do it but God who directs me will also lead me to it.

