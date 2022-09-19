Ortom: I criticise Buhari’s administration to make him work better

*Charges batch 2 trainees of Volunteer Guards to protect communities

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Monday clarified that his constant criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is to make his government work better for the citizenry.

This is just as he has also charged the second batch of trainees of the State Community Volunteer Guards to be ready to protect communities

He said most of the policies of the Federal Government, which he has kicked against, were clearly anti-people, especially those that affect his state.

“My criticism of the Federal Government is to make the government work better for the people and not to vilify the office of the President as being wrongly perceived by others,” he said.

The governor spoke separately at a thanksgiving mass for the healing of the paramount ruler of Sankera, HRH, Chief Abu King Shuluwa at the Catholic Youth Centre in Makurdi and at the training camp of the Community Volunteer Guards trainees at the military shooting range, near Ikpayongo in Gwer East Local Government Area of the state.

He admonished Christians, especially those in the state, not to relent in praying for their leaders at all levels so that God would give them the grace to lead in the right direction.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...