Ortom: I didn’t deviate from my position on gun license to individuals

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that he did not go deviate from his earlier stand that responsible individuals in the country should be given licence to own weapons, especially AK- 47, to deter criminals from easily attacking and robbing or even killing them.

The governor insisted that his call was rather a patriotic reminder to the federal government to act fast and grant such category of people permission to own sophisticated weapons for self defense. The governor was reacting to a piece by a public commentator, Mr. Awunah Pius Terwase, who said the governor allegedly contradicted himself with his call for licensing of some persons to own guns after he had previously disarmed Benue youths who were carrying weapons.

He said the commentator was either out to cause mischief or was at a loss regarding the facts of his stand on the issue of gun licensing. Governor Ortom said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase that he at no time called for the arming of every Nigerian, emphasising that his call “was genuine as it was predicated on the fact that many lives were being lost due to criminal acts that could have been averted.

“We expect the writer of the said piece to look at the merits of the governor’s call in the face of increased kidnapping, banditry and herdsmen attacks in many states with the attendant negative effect on the country.

“As the governor explained, the issuance of licences for light weapons is a policy that has been in existence, but over the years, criminals who illegally acquire arms take advantage of that to get away with a number of atrocities.

