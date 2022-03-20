Ortom: I have no intention to re-join APC

*I am still in PDP to rescue Nigeria from failed APC govt

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom Sunday dismissed claims by one Philip Agbese that he would return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon, insisting that: “I have never met that young man in my life”.

Agbese had claimed in a newspaper report that Ortom confided in him to plead with the wife of an APC leader in Makurdi that he (Ortom) be accepted back into the APC fold.

According to the governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Nathaniel Ikyur: “I have never met that young man who calls himself Philip Agbese, so there is no way I would have whispered to him on any issue, not to talk of returning to the APC. And why should I return to the APC?

“What will I be doing in a party that has destroyed Benue, brought Nigeria to its knees? In any case, why should I confide or whisper to someone I have never met?”

“If that young man wants to use my name to climb to wherever he wants to go, then he has failed. I am an enigma. I cannot condescend to the level of engaging with people who are going about looking for crumbs just to fill their stomach against the general wellbeing of the people.”

The governor emphasised that there is no truth in that claim, stressing that: “Whoever thinks that I Governor Samuel Ortom will dump the Peoples Democratic Party now when I am part of the leadership of the party mapping up plans to rescue Nigeria from the APC led by Muhammadu Buhari administration must be joking.”

